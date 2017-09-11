loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£41,635
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22414 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels M-Double Spoke 19", ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission, Front Centre Armrest, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Automatic Air Conditioning, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Full Bluetooth with USB, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22414 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Derby
Derby, DE214RZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed