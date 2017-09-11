BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M4 2dr DCT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22414 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Alpine White
Navigation System Professional, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels M-Double Spoke 19", ''BMW Service Package Inclusive", Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission, Front Centre Armrest, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Lumbar Support Driver & Front Passenger, Heated Front Seats, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Automatic Air Conditioning, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Full Bluetooth with USB, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Derby
Derby, DE214RZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
