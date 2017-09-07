loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 M2 2dr DCT Auto

£46,776
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Visibility Pack, Sun Protection Package, Windscreen with Grey Shade Band, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Extended Storage, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Headlamp Wash, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Adaptive Headlights, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

