loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 M2 2dr DCT Auto

Compare this car
£42,898
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: M2 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10502 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Balance of warranty, Satellite navigation, Media pack - Professional - 2 Series/M2, Dakota leather upholstery, Heated seats, Sun Protection Pack, Privacy glass, Welcome lighting, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Rear coat hooks, Rear centre armrest, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, M multifunction nappa leather steering wheel, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front sliding armrest, Front head restraints, Front door storage bins, Front cupholders x 2, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Anthracite headlining, 4 grab handles, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Xenon headlight pack - 2 Series/M2, Interior comfort pack - 2 Series/M2, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Front and rear curtain airbags, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS/EBD, 3 point seatbelts, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, M sports suspension, Drive Performance Control, Carbon fibre interior trim with black high gloss finish, 19" M Double spoke alloy wheels - style 437M

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311590
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10502 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed