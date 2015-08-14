Accessories

Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Cruise control with brake function, Door/boot open warning, Electric Power steering with Servotronic, Enhanced bluetooth with wireless charging, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Wi-Fi hot spot, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Boot lid spoiler, Daytime running lights, Door sill finishers, Dynamic brake lights, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Exhaust tailpipes in high gloss black, Exterior mirrors - electrically folding with anti-dazzle, Follow me home headlights, Headlight washers, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black kidney grille, High gloss black M side strakes, Individual high gloss shadow line, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Driver + passenger electric lumbar support, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors + covers, Dual zone climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders x 2, Front head restraints, Front sliding armrest, Glovebox with lid, Heated front seats, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Leather handbrake grip, M Sports seats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Extended lights package - M Series, Media pack - Professional - M4, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC+, Dynamic brake control, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Front seatbelt force limiters, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Drive away door locking, Electronic immobiliser, Remote central locking, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Adaptive M Sports suspension, Drive Performance Control, M differential lock, Sport exhaust system, M mobility system (flat-tyre repair system)