Variant: 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop)

Yellow, Outstanding car, this car has had it's BMW running service already., 1 owner, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Auto Start-Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, DAB Tuner, Automatic Air Conditioning with 2-Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Enhanced Bluetooth with Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot Preparation, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Hill - Start Assistant, Metallic Paintwork, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, 19in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke Style 437M Wheels, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Seat Adjustment - Front Electric w. Driver Memory, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Enhanced Bluetooth Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Xenon Headlights. 4 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £44,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403887
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Registration no.
    SM66OPS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1336 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

