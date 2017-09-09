Bmw M4 With Performance Styling Pack, Finished In Sapphire Black Metallic Paint With Extended Red Merino Leather Sports Seats Which Also Comes With A Very Comprehensive Spec Which Includes 5 Yr Bmw Service Plan, Real Carbon Fibre Front Splitters With Under Skirt, Real Carbon Fibre Boot Spoiler & Rear Diffuser, Side Skirt Extensions, 3K Bmw Factory Fit Performance Exhaust, Black Grilles, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim Finishers With Performance Steering Trim, Satellite Navigation With Realtime Traffic Information, Internet, Online Entertainment, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Rear Camera, Comfort Access, Sun Protection Glass, Extended Storage, Bluetooth, Unmarked 19'' M Polished / Black Wheels.
912
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
