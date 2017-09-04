loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4

£56,995
Variant name:Coupe ,Derivative:M4 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT [Competition Pack]

AIR CONDITIONING, Satellite navigation, Heated seats, 20 inch M Star Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth handsfree system, Carbon fibre interior trim, DAB, DCT gearbox, Electric folding mirrors, Harman Kardon loudspeaker system, M head-up display, Park distance control, sDrive, Speed limit display, Sun protection glass, Extended Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WP17PBV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    101 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

