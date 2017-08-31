car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Derivative:M4 ,Variant: M4 2dr DCT, 1 Owner from New, Full M Performance Carbon Exterior Styling, Carbon Interior, Head Up Display, Harmon Kardon Audio, Reverse Camera and much more. Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding one owner from new BMW M4 2dr DCT. Finished in Sakhir Orange with complimenting Silverstone Full Leather Upholstery and Carbon Fibre Interior Inlay, Carbon Fibre Lower Intake Surrounds, Rear Spoiler and Diffuser and M Performance side Skirts. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include,19" M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels in Black, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Harmon Kardon Audio, Reverse Camera, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heads Up Display and much more. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further