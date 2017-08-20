Variant name:Coupe ,Derivative:M4 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Sun protection glass,WiFi hotspot preparation,Extended Merino Leather interior
Howard Avenue,Barnstaple,
EX32 8QA,
United Kingdom
