Used condition, Franchise approved,
Adjustable intermittent wipers, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour roof mouldings, Day running lights, Door sill finishers, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Exterior mirrors - electrically folding with anti-dazzle, Follow me home headlights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, LED tail lights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 boot load lashing points, Anthracite headlining, Driver + passenger electric lumbar support, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors + covers, Dual zone climate control, Electrically adjustable front seats - driver seat with memory, Folding front centre armrest + storage, Front and rear door armrests, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front interior light, Front sliding armrest, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front headrests, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake grip, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear storage compartment in multifunction centre console with sliding cover, Storage compartment behind rear seat, Storage compartment in rear doors, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Velour floormats
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
