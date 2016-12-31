Variant name:Convertible ,Derivative:M4 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Internet,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Storage compartment package,Through load system,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior
Griffin Way South,Hook,
RG27 9RW,
United Kingdom
