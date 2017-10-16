BMW M4 DCT

car description

The BMW M4 is a high-performance version of the BMW 4 Series developed by BMW's motorsport division. Upgrades over the standard BMW 4-Series include: a very powerful and responsive, twin turbocharged engine producing 425hp and 550 Nm of torque, improved handling, suspension, and braking systems; aerodynamic body enhancements; interior/exterior accents with the tri-colour "M" (Motorsport) badging; the significantly reduced weight compared to the standard 4 series with an all-new stiffer chassis and extensive use of carbon fibre, especially the roof of the car.

The stunning BMW M4 that we are very pleased to offer here at Hofmann’s is a 2015 ‘15’ plate finished in the striking Yas Marina Blue with Black leather. Having covered 33500 miles from new and boasting a full BMW service history, the last of which was carried out very recently on 16/10/2017 at North Oxford BMW, this particular vehicle also benefits from BMW’s service inclusive package upto 5 years/50,000 miles.

Additional features of this M4 over and above the already high standard specification include such options as: Memory seats with lumber control, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Reversing camera, Comfort access, Heated s