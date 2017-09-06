loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 Coupe

Compare this car
£43,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Internet,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,sDrive,Sun protection glass,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310753
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HK65AGU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    3765 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
Email Dealer >>

BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed