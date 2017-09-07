BMW M4 Convertible M4 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: Convertible M4 2dr DCT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Yas Marina Blue Metallic
BMW M4 Convertible Finished in Yas Marina Blue Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Heated steering wheel,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Wind deflector,Anthracite headlining,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Air Collar,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Electric front seats with driver memory,High beam assistant,Convertible Comfort package,BMW M Head-up Display,Backrest width adjustment,WiFi hotspot preparation,Reversing assist camera,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Real time traffic information,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Headlight wash,Blue Shadow interior trim w/ High-gloss
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
A new track-focused BMW M4 GTS concept car has been revealed ahead of it...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...