loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 3.0 (s/s) Semi Auto

Compare this car
£51,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 14 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Competition package,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Video available on request,WiFi hotspot preparation,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    14 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed