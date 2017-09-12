BMW M4 3.0 (s/s) Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 14 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Competition package,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Video available on request,WiFi hotspot preparation,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior
Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom
