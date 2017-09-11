loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 3.0 (s/s) Auto

£55,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

AIR CONDITIONING, Satellite navigation, Heated seats, Bluetooth handsfree system, DAB, DCT gearbox, Electric folding mirrors, Park distance control, Rear view camera, sDrive, Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318696
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom

