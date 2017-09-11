BMW M4 3.0 (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: BLUE
AIR CONDITIONING, Satellite navigation, Heated seats, Bluetooth handsfree system, DAB, DCT gearbox, Electric folding mirrors, Park distance control, Rear view camera, sDrive, Extended Merino Leather interior
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
