loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M4 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Compare this car
£37,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Yellow

Accessories

Austin Gelb Met With Full Black Merino Leather, Full service history, 4 seats, Power Steering, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Foglights, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Professional SAT NAV, HEAD UP Display, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, 19'' Alloys, Adaptive Suspension, Comfort Access, Retractable Front Arm Rest, Electric Memory Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Headlight Washer System, Concierge Service, Connected Drive, Internet Access, Heated Seats, Adaptive Lights, Teleservices, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Audio System, Auto Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control With Braking Function, Lights Pack, Individual Roof Lining. Stunning Example, 37,950

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

Swancar
Loughborough, LE115BJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed