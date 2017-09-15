BMW M4 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 M4 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Yellow
Austin Gelb Met With Full Black Merino Leather, Full service history, 4 seats, Power Steering, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Foglights, Electric Windows, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Professional SAT NAV, HEAD UP Display, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, 19'' Alloys, Adaptive Suspension, Comfort Access, Retractable Front Arm Rest, Electric Memory Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Headlight Washer System, Concierge Service, Connected Drive, Internet Access, Heated Seats, Adaptive Lights, Teleservices, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Audio System, Auto Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control With Braking Function, Lights Pack, Individual Roof Lining. Stunning Example, 37,950
Swancar
Loughborough, LE115BJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
