BMW M4 3.0 M4 (Competition pack) DCT 2dr Auto

Accessories

Pearlescent Mineral White, Stunning M4 Competition Pack in Pearlescent Mineral White with Black extended Merino leather interior and Carbon Fibre inlays, 20'' Diamond finish alloy wheels, Blue brake calipers, adaptive M Sport suspension, switchable Comfort/ Sport and Sport Plus power options, Parking distance control, 2 owners, Auto Start-Stop, Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Automatic Air Conditioning with 2-Zone Control, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Enhanced Bluetooth with Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot Preparation, Metallic Paintwork, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric w. Driver Memory, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Enhanced Bluetooth Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, Hill - Start Assistant, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather, 19in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke Style 437M Wheels, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability). 4 seats, Communication pack, Satellite Navigation, Wi Fi and enhanced Bluetooth phone preparation, heated seats, auto lights and wipers, heated washer jets, Carbon Fibre mirror caps., Manufacturers Warranty applies - Part Exchange welcome - we offer tailor made finance packages please ask our Sales Team for details - Call 01642 282930 or email sales.middlesbrough@stoneacre.co.uk, CONTACT OUR TEAM TODAY ON 01642 282930, 47,891