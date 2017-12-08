loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 3.0 M4 2dr (start/stop)

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 M4 2dr (start/stop) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR-HEAD UP DISPLAY-HARMAN KARDON-GENUINE CARBON FIBER FRONT BUMPER LIP-GENUINE CARBON FIBER REAR BUMPER DIFUSER-GENUINE CARBON FIBER SIDE SILLS-GENUINE CARBON FIBER BOOT LIP SPOILER-GENUINE CARBON FIBER INLAYS & SOURROUND -UPGRADED EXHAUST TAIL PIPES -ILLUMINATED SEAT EMBLEMS, Upgrades - M Head-Up Display, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Speed Limit Display, Standard Features - Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, DAB Tuner, Auto Start-Stop, Automatic Air Conditioning with 2-Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Enhanced Bluetooth Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather, On-Board Computer (OBC), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Hill - Start Assistant, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Metallic Paintwork, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric w. Driver Memory, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Alarm, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) Including Brake Assist, Armrest - Front, Centre with Storage Compartment, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Daytime Driving Lights and Follow-Me-Home Function, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC+) Comprising Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Front and Rear Head Restraints, Immobiliser, Satellite navigation, Remote Central Door Locking, Power steering, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, M Rear Spoiler, Parking aid, Radio, Remote central locking, Six Speakers, Sports seats, Sunroof, Traction control, Leather seats, Heated seats, Gear Knob and Handbrake Lever in Leather, Adaptive M Sport Suspension. 4 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 42,965 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
£42,965

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

