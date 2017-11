BMW M4 3.0 M4 2d AUTO 426 BHP

Accessories

1 Owner Car Full History optional extras incl ,Twin Clutch Drivelogic, 437 jet black alloys, wind deflector with air scarf, memory seat package, Heated leather seats, carbon fibre trim, Parking sensors, rain sensor, xenon headlights, cruise control with brake function, light package,Navigation Professional, DAB radio, internet, online services, high gloss shadow line.extended leather WE ARE A PREMIER AA DEALER WE, PROVIDE A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS MOT ON ALL VEHICLES. OFFER A ROAD TEST TO ENSURE THE VEHICLE MEETS YOUR REQUIREMENTS. HAND OVER ALL ESSENTIAL DOCUMENTS INCLUDING V5 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, MOT CERTIFICATE AND ANY AVAILABLE SERVICE RECORDS. PROVIDE A FREE HISTORY CHECK ON EVERY VEHICLE PLUS MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER. WELCOME ANY VEHICLE INSPECTION, WILL HONOUR OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE CONSUMER RIGHTS ACT TO PROTECT YOUR PURCHASE,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheel-19in M Double-Spoke Style 437M, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carbon Fibre Trim, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Child Locks - Electric, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Enhaced Bluetoot Telephone Prep./USB/Voice Control, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Sliding Armrest, Gear Knob Leather, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, High-gloss Shadowline, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Internet, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Limited Slip Differential - General, M Double Clutch Transmission w. Drivelogic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Online Entertainment, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers -