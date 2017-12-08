loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 3.0 M DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 M DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: White

White, AKROPOVIC M PERFORMANCE CARBON COMPETITION PACK STYLING - 20'' ALLOYS - RED LEATHER INTERIOR -GENUINE CARBON FRONT BUMPER LIP -GENUINE CARBON REAR BUMPER DIFUSER -GENUINE CARBON SIDE SILLS -GENUINE CARBON BOOT LIP SPOILER - GENUINE AKRAPOVIC CARBON EXHAUST TIPS -BMW WARRANTY -FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, Auto Start-Stop, Automatic Air Conditioning With 2-Zone Control, Metallic Paintwork, Hill-Start Assistant, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather, On-Board Computer (OBC), Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric w. Driver Memory, Enhanced Bluetooth Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Armrest - Front, Folding with Storage Compartment, Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) including Brake Assist, Braking Pre - Tensioning, Body Colour Bumpers, CD Player, Central locking, Centre Console Front and Rear, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Daytime Driving Lights and Follow-Me-Home Function, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Comprising Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Drivers Airbag, Head Restraints Front/Rear, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather seats, Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, Power steering, Parking aid, Remote central locking, Traction control, Xenon Headlights, Sunroof, Sports seats, Satellite navigation, Radio, Multi-Function M Steering Wheel, Three-Spoke. 4 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 41,875 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    420195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
£41,875

Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

