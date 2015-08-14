BMW M4 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15200 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Orange
Orange, 2 Owners, Harman Kardon audio, Privacy glass, Carbon fibre interior trim, Heads up display, 4 seats, Sakhir orange paintwork with a Black extended merino leather interior finished with White stitching, 19'' alloy wheels with Blue calipers, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Parking sensors, Keyless start, Cruise control, Automatic dual zone climate, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Carbon fibre roof, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB Interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic xenon headlights, Headlamp wash, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, Warranty until July 2018, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 36,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 14, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016