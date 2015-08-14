loading Loading please wait....
BMW M4 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M4 Trim: 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15200 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Orange

Orange, 2 Owners, Harman Kardon audio, Privacy glass, Carbon fibre interior trim, Heads up display, 4 seats, Sakhir orange paintwork with a Black extended merino leather interior finished with White stitching, 19'' alloy wheels with Blue calipers, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Parking sensors, Keyless start, Cruise control, Automatic dual zone climate, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Carbon fibre roof, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB Interface, AUX input, Rain sensors, Automatic xenon headlights, Headlamp wash, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, Warranty until July 2018, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 36,990

  • Ad ID
    413383
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
People who viewed this item also viewed

  • BMW M4 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

    BMW M4

    £36,990
    Harrogate , North Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 3.0 M4 2d AUTO 426 BHP

    BMW M4

    £36,995
    United Kingdom
  • BMW M4 DCT HUGE SPEC HEAD UP DISPLAY COUPE Auto

    BMW M4

    £44,980
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 HUGE SPEC HEADS UP DISPLAY HARMAN KARDON

    BMW M4

    £39,750
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 DCT COUPE CARBON FIBRE DASH STUNNING Auto

    BMW M4

    £40,750
    Sheffield , South Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

    BMW M4

    £43,990
    High Wycombe , Buckinghamshire
  • BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

    BMW M4

    £38,000
    Coventry , West Midlands
  • BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

    BMW M4

    £36,991
    Hull , East Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT [Competition Pack] Auto

    BMW M4

    £55,849
    Harrogate , North Yorkshire
  • BMW M4 M4 2dr DCT Auto

    BMW M4

    £39,471
    Derby , Derbyshire
  • BMW M4 3.0 DCT 2dr (start/stop) Auto

    BMW M4

    £36,990
    Harrogate , North Yorkshire
£36,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

