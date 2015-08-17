2015 BMW M4 M4 DCT Full BMW Service History 19" M Double Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels Harmon Kardon Audio Professional Navigation Head Up Display Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays Bluetooth with Audio Streaming Air Collar

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented BMW M4 Convertible Auto. Finished in Yas Marina Blue with contrasting Extended Black Merino Leather Upholstery and complimented with Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge List of specification Upgrades to include, 19" M Double Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels, Harmon Kardon Audio, Professional Navigation, Head Up Display, Carbon fibre Interior Trims, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Air Collar, Multi Function Leather M Sport Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Electric Heated Front Seats with Drivers Memory, DAB Radio with iPod connection, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Extended Storage and much more. This car also benefits from a full BMW Service History carried out at 1398miles on 17/08/15 and 22725miles on 05/05/17. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.