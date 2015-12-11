BMW M3 Saloon - DCT

car description

Specification MAKE BMW MODEL M3 Saloon - DCT COLOUR Mineral Grey Mettalic YEAR 2017/66 MILEAGE 2500 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional BMW M3 Saloon. Finished in Mineral Black Metallic with Black Extended Merino Interior Leather. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Professional Navigation System, Electrically Adjustable Front Seating with Memory & Lumbar Support, Self Dimming Rear View Mirror, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Folding Door Mirrors, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, DAB Radio. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Seven Speed Dual Clutch Transmission, Lane Change Warning System, Advanced Warning Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Sun Protection Glass, Rear Heated Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Adaptive Headlights, Head-Up Display, Harmon Kardon Loudspeaker System, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Online Entertainment, Paint ProtectX. TRANSMISSION DCT Transmission ENGINE CAPACITY 2979 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 431 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 194 PRICE £47,450