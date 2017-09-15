loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 M4 2dr DCT Auto

£46,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M4 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4300 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Head Up Display, Carbon Fibre M Performance Spoiler & Rear Diffuser, Lane Assist, Front End Collision Warning System, Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Fully Extended Leather option, Heated Front Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, Illuminated M Badge on Front Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Streaming, Gloss Black Alloy Wheels with Diamond Cut Spokes, Keyless Push Button Start, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Swtichable Drivng Modes, USB Input, Aux Input, Surround 360 Camera, Park Assist, Carbon Fibre Roof, Adaptive LED Headlights & LED Daytime Running Lights,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328398
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

