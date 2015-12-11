loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW M3 M3 Semi Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Semi Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

full service history, Low Mileage, POWER HOOD, CD player, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Satellite navigation system, Electric windows, Sport seats, Cruise control, Climate control, CD multi-changer, Bluetooth hands-free, Heated door mirrors, Heated windscreen, Metallic paint, Automatic headlights, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Rain sensitive wipers, Remote central locking, Side airbags, Passenger airbag, Immobiliser, Electronic stability control, Drivers airbag, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419096
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!