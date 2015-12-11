BMW M3 M3 Semi Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Semi Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 43000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: BLUE
full service history, Low Mileage, POWER HOOD, CD player, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Satellite navigation system, Electric windows, Sport seats, Cruise control, Climate control, CD multi-changer, Bluetooth hands-free, Heated door mirrors, Heated windscreen, Metallic paint, Automatic headlights, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Rain sensitive wipers, Remote central locking, Side airbags, Passenger airbag, Immobiliser, Electronic stability control, Drivers airbag, ABS
Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Apr 4, 2017