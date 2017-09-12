loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 M3 Semi Auto

£54,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Semi Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Bedford BMW
Bedford, MK410GL, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

