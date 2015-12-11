BMW M3 M3 Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 71000 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Headlight Cleaning System, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, Low Mileage, CD player, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Leather interior, Parking sensors, Power steering, Satellite navigation system, Sport seats, Steering wheel audio controls, Trip computer, Foglights, Immobiliser, ABS, Drivers airbag, Side airbags, Electronic stability control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419080
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
£13,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

