BMW M3 M3 Limited Edition 500 2dr DCT Auto

£29,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Limited Edition 500 2dr DCT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41222 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Mineral White Metallic

Accessories

Edition 500,Media Package - BMW Professional,Seat heating. front,Park Distance Control Front and Rear,BMW Assist,BMW Assist online portal,Voice Control,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41222 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

