Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Blue

BMW, 3 SERIES, M3, Petrol, 3.2, CONVERTIBLE, 2d, PETROL, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speeds, 93000, Silver, Manual, Full History, GEARBOX PROFESSIONALLY REBUILT, Upgrades - Harman Kardon Hi-Fi, Full Leather Upholstery, Navigation System Business, Black Hood, 19in M Alloy Wheels, Memory Seats, 6 Months Warranty, 12 Months MOT, Full Service History, Excellent Bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Airbags, Central Locking, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, ELEC / MEM DRIVER SEAT, Paddle Gear Change.

  • Ad ID
    420231
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
£10,000

Autochoice Car Sales
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom

