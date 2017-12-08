Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 93000 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Blue
BMW, 3 SERIES, M3, Petrol, 3.2, CONVERTIBLE, 2d, PETROL, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speeds, 93000, Silver, Manual, Full History, GEARBOX PROFESSIONALLY REBUILT, Upgrades - Harman Kardon Hi-Fi, Full Leather Upholstery, Navigation System Business, Black Hood, 19in M Alloy Wheels, Memory Seats, 6 Months Warranty, 12 Months MOT, Full Service History, Excellent Bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Airbags, Central Locking, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, ELEC / MEM DRIVER SEAT, Paddle Gear Change.
Autochoice Car Sales
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Dec 8, 2017