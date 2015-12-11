Accessories

3 Series M3 Saloon 3.0 Semi Auto Petrol,Hippo Prestige have great pleasure in offering this 2016 BMW M3 finished in Yas Marina Blue with Black Extended Merino Leather with the following options - 19" M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels, Reversing Assist camera, Carbon Fibre interior trim w/ Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, BMW Professional navigation system, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control.To request a personal video of this car or for a competitive tailored finance quotation please call one of our sales advisors. Nationwide delivery. Open 7 days a week. Part exchange available. All vehicles are inspected by trained technicians and are history checked.