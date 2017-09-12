BMW M3 M3 DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: BLUE
Sat Nav, Full Leather Interior, Heated Seats, 19" Alloy Wheels, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, M.F.S.W ,Alarm, Immobiliser,Et Etc
Auto Station
Elgin, IV308RY, Moray
United Kingdom
The era of Group A touring cars was a great time for high-powered road-g...
The second generation BMW M3 was the equivalent of a slightly difficult ...