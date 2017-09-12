loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 M3 DCT Auto

£21,595
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Sat Nav, Full Leather Interior, Heated Seats, 19" Alloy Wheels, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, M.F.S.W ,Alarm, Immobiliser,Et Etc

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Auto Station
Elgin, IV308RY, Moray
United Kingdom

