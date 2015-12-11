BMW M3 M3 Coupe Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Coupe Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 32934 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: WHITE
Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Electronic Damper Control (EDC), Elec Fold Exterior Mirrors, Black Carbon-look leather interior trim, Extended storage, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, USB audio interface, BMW Assist, BMW Assist online portal, Voice Control, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Sun protection glass, Black Novillo leather interior, Standard Features - M Drive, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Auto-Dim Interior Mirror, Smokers package, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, ISOFIX Child Seat System, Backrest width adjustment, Headlamp Washer System, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Air Conditioning, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW TeleServices, Control BMW TeleServices, Navigation system Professional, Extended BMW online information, CD changer preparation, Anthracite Headlining, Park Distance Control (PDC) Rear. 4 seats, 26,995
Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Apr 4, 2017