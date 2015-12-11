loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW M3 M3 Coupe Semi Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 Coupe Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 32934 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Electronic Damper Control (EDC), Elec Fold Exterior Mirrors, Black Carbon-look leather interior trim, Extended storage, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, USB audio interface, BMW Assist, BMW Assist online portal, Voice Control, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionali, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Sun protection glass, Black Novillo leather interior, Standard Features - M Drive, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Auto-Dim Interior Mirror, Smokers package, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, ISOFIX Child Seat System, Backrest width adjustment, Headlamp Washer System, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Air Conditioning, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW TeleServices, Control BMW TeleServices, Navigation system Professional, Extended BMW online information, CD changer preparation, Anthracite Headlining, Park Distance Control (PDC) Rear. 4 seats, 26,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    32934 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,995

Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!