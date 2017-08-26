BMW M3 M3 ALPINE 2009

car description

Stunning example of this Rare edition, 2 previous owners, BMW network from new, Recent discs and pads all round and throttle actuator upgrade, Drives perfectly, Sat Nav, media, all usual Edition refinements including 10mm lower suspension and interior/ exterior detailing, Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia/12GB Hard Disc, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, Start - Stop Button, Hill - Start Assistant, 19in Light Alloy M Double - Spoke Style 220M Wheels in Silver or Black, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Upholstery - Black Nevillo Leather/Combination Colour Leather Seat Inserts - Front and Rear, Silverstone/Combination Colour Seat Stitching - Front, Silverstone, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Rain Sensor, Radio/CD/MP3/Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, On - Board Computer (OBC), Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory, Anti - Whiplash Front Head Restraints, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS). 4 seats, White, GBP 24,695 less