BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT [Competition Pack] Auto

£53,616
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 4dr DCT [Competition Pack] Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Silverstone II

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, 20" Alloys, Advance Parking Package, Competition Package, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Sun Protection Glass, Head Up Display, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Reversing Assist Camera, Floor Mats, First Aid Kit, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Seats, Park Assist, Headlamp Wash, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, BMW Loudspeaker System, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320611
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

