BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 4dr DCT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1143 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
BMW M3 Saloon Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Electric front seats with driver memory,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Carbon Fibre interior trim w/ Black Chro,Headlight wash,Comfort Access,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Extended storage,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,DAB digital radio,Surround view,Extended interior light package,19inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Adaptive LED headlights,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Concierge Service,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,High beam assistant,BMW M Head-up Display,Backrest width adjustment,Speed limit display,WiFi hotspot preparation,Reversing assist camera,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Bluetooth handsfree system,Real time traffic information,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,Advanced Parking package,BMW emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
The era of Group A touring cars was a great time for high-powered road-g...
The second generation BMW M3 was the equivalent of a slightly difficult ...