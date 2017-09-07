BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: Blue
Interlagos Blue with Leder Novillo Leather interior, Carbon Facia, Satellite Navigation - BMW Professional, Professional Multimedia, Stereo - Cd player, AUX / USB interface facility, Electric seats, Heated seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Automatic, Cruise Control, Hill - Start Assistant, On - Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, M - DTC with drive-logic, Dynamic Damper control, front & rear parking sensors, Bi - xenon lights, Voice activation, Multi - function wheel, 19" M - Tech alloys, M-Tech Body Styling E-D-C Facility etc M3 registration plate included, three former keepers with full dealer service history, superb condition throughout & supplied with a warranty. PX & FINANCE AVAILABLE
Stephen James Cars
WA31LF,
United Kingdom
