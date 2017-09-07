loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT

£20,995
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: Blue

Interlagos Blue with Leder Novillo Leather interior, Carbon Facia, Satellite Navigation - BMW Professional, Professional Multimedia, Stereo - Cd player, AUX / USB interface facility, Electric seats, Heated seats, Memory Seats, Air Conditioning, Automatic, Cruise Control, Hill - Start Assistant, On - Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, M - DTC with drive-logic, Dynamic Damper control, front & rear parking sensors, Bi - xenon lights, Voice activation, Multi - function wheel, 19" M - Tech alloys, M-Tech Body Styling E-D-C Facility etc M3 registration plate included, three former keepers with full dealer service history, superb condition throughout & supplied with a warranty. PX & FINANCE AVAILABLE

  • Ad ID
    311263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Stephen James Cars
WA31LF,
United Kingdom

