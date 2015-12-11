loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 67344 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Rear parking sensor, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, Digital radio, Radio/CD, USB/iPod interface, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, LED headlights, Xenon headlights, Air conditioning, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Solid Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Drivers airbag, ESP, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lane departure warning, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403527
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67344 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,995

South Coast Cars and Commercials Ltd
TN290NP, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!