BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 67344 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: White
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Rear parking sensor, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, Digital radio, Radio/CD, USB/iPod interface, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, LED headlights, Xenon headlights, Air conditioning, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Solid Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Drivers airbag, ESP, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lane departure warning, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels
South Coast Cars and Commercials Ltd
TN290NP, Kent
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Apr 4, 2017