BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT Auto

£21,998
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48089 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: White

Navigation System Professional Multimedia, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 18" alloys, Xenon headlights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Xenon headlights, Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer, Electric Power steering with Servotronic, Cruise control, M side gills with M3 logo, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Automatic air con with anti-fogging sensor, Front isofix attachment + airbag deactivation, Isofix on 2nd row outer seats, M sports front seats, electric adjust + drivers memory function, ABS/EBD, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), CBC - (Cornering brake control), Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Hill start assist, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Side airbags, Occupancy sensor for passenger seat, Remote central locking, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm

  • Ad ID
    323180
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48089 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Arnold Clark Fiat/Abarth (Glasgow)
G211LZ,
United Kingdom

