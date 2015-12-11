loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51562 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: Jerez Black Metallic

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Black Novillo Leather, 19" Alloy Wheels, Media Pack BMW Professional, Competition Package, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Full Bluetooth with USB, Voice Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachment, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control, Automatic Air Conditioning

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414935
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51562 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
