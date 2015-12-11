BMW M3 M3 2dr DCT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: M3 2dr DCT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51562 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: Jerez Black Metallic
Navigation System Professional, Black Novillo Leather, 19" Alloy Wheels, Media Pack BMW Professional, Competition Package, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Full Bluetooth with USB, Voice Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Seven Speed Double Clutch Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake Energy Regeneration, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, ISOFIX Child Seat Attachment, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control, Automatic Air Conditioning
Stratstone BMW Derby
Derby, DE214RZ, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Nov 3, 2016
Dec 11, 2015
Apr 4, 2017