BMW M3 M3 2010

£26,995
car description

Stunning example of this Rare e92 M3 - Individual Paint, competition pack, Full BMW service history + 1 specialist, 7speed DCT, Carbon leather trim, Harmon Kardon, Electric folding mirrors, Bluetooth Plus, Shadowline, fully electric front seats + heated, great spec and condition throughout, last service less that 1k miles, RAC warranty, 1 Year MOT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    40500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.999
  • Engine Model
    M3
Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom

