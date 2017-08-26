BMW M3 M3 2010

Stunning example of this Rare e92 M3 - Individual Paint, competition pack, Full BMW service history + 1 specialist, 7speed DCT, Carbon leather trim, Harmon Kardon, Electric folding mirrors, Bluetooth Plus, Shadowline, fully electric front seats + heated, great spec and condition throughout, last service less that 1k miles, RAC warranty, 1 Year MOT
Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom
