BMW M3 Limited Edition 500 S- Auto

Gloss Blue, Full Black Novillo Leather Interior With Blue Stitching, Aluminium/Piano Black Trim, Automatic DCT With Paddleshift, 3 Doors, Hard Top Convertible, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Front Heated Seats With Drivers Memory Settings, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Start/Stop Engine Function And Ignition Button, Dynamic Damper Control, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Radio/CD Player With Bluetooth Connectivity, Satellite Navigation System, Aux-in/USB Port, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Arm-rest, 19 Inch Black M Performance Alloy Wheels.Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.