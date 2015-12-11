loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3 Limited Edition 500 S- Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: Limited Edition 500 S- Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31400 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Gloss Blue, Full Black Novillo Leather Interior With Blue Stitching, Aluminium/Piano Black Trim, Automatic DCT With Paddleshift, 3 Doors, Hard Top Convertible, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Front Heated Seats With Drivers Memory Settings, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Start/Stop Engine Function And Ignition Button, Dynamic Damper Control, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Radio/CD Player With Bluetooth Connectivity, Satellite Navigation System, Aux-in/USB Port, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Arm-rest, 19 Inch Black M Performance Alloy Wheels.Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408289
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
£29,950

Big Cars Ltd Witham
Witham, CM83BL, Essex
United Kingdom

