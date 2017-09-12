BMW M3 LIMITED EDITION 500 - Only 19.000 Miles Semi Auto

Accessories

BMW Individual M3 V8 M Drive DCT 7 Speed Coupe ''500 LTD Edition'' with Only 19.000 Miles , finished in Imola Red with Novilo black leather Sport seats stitched in Red with also the following items stitched in Red -Headrests , Door and Side panels , Door pull handles , Center tunnel console , Handbrake lever gaiter , '' BMW M3 Limited Edition One of 500'' dashboard plaque . The Individual exterior as follows Front grille in Black chrome metal effect , Side panel frame in Black chrome metal effect , Exhaust tailpipe in Dark chrome , 19 Inch forged M Double spoke alloys finished in Jet-Black .Full BMW service history including a recent BMW service , BMW fitted camera system .,19''Alloys, Automatic Stop /Start, BMW Assist, BMW Online, Electric Memory Seats, Full Sport Pack, Lights Package, M Aerodynamics Package, M Tech Paddleshift Steering Wheel, Professional Navigation, Sports Package, Sports Suspension, Voice Input Control, Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, On-Board Computer, Performance Control, Sport Seats, USB Audio Interface, Black Leather, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, High Gloss Shadowline, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Lumbar Support, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Seats, Through Load,