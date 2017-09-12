loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW M3 LIMITED EDITION 500 - Only 19.000 Miles Semi Auto

Compare this car
£33,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: M3 Trim: LIMITED EDITION 500 - Only 19.000 Miles Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 3999 Ext Color: Imola Red

Accessories

BMW Individual M3 V8 M Drive DCT 7 Speed Coupe ''500 LTD Edition'' with Only 19.000 Miles , finished in Imola Red with Novilo black leather Sport seats stitched in Red with also the following items stitched in Red -Headrests , Door and Side panels , Door pull handles , Center tunnel console , Handbrake lever gaiter , '' BMW M3 Limited Edition One of 500'' dashboard plaque . The Individual exterior as follows Front grille in Black chrome metal effect , Side panel frame in Black chrome metal effect , Exhaust tailpipe in Dark chrome , 19 Inch forged M Double spoke alloys finished in Jet-Black .Full BMW service history including a recent BMW service , BMW fitted camera system .,19''Alloys, Automatic Stop /Start, BMW Assist, BMW Online, Electric Memory Seats, Full Sport Pack, Lights Package, M Aerodynamics Package, M Tech Paddleshift Steering Wheel, Professional Navigation, Sports Package, Sports Suspension, Voice Input Control, Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, On-Board Computer, Performance Control, Sport Seats, USB Audio Interface, Black Leather, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, High Gloss Shadowline, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Traction Control, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Lumbar Support, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Seats, Through Load,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323472
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3999
  • Engine Model
    3999
Email Dealer >>

James Paul Car Sales Ltd
Horsham, RH123JP, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed