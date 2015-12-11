BMW M3 Limited Edition 500 2dr DCT Auto

Accessories

Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Clock, Cruise control, Electric Power steering with Servotronic, Lights on warning, M drive manager for individual set up, Navigation System Professional Multimedia, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Tyre puncture warning system, Voice control system, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, USB/audio interface, Adjustable intermittent wipers, Anti dazzle rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjust heated aspherical door mirrors, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes, Day running lights, Door mirror memory, Dynamic brake lights, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Follow me home headlights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M side gills with M3 logo, M style exterior mirrors, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Shark fin roof aerial, Windscreen shadeband, Xenon headlights, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 3 spoke multi-function leather steering wheel, 4 boot load lashing points, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Active carbon filter, Adjustable lumbar support, Air microfilter, Automatic air con with anti-fogging sensor, Door sill finishers with illuminated M designation, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors + covers, Exit lights in doors, Folding storage compartment in door trim panels, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Footwell illumination, Front and rear map reading lights, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front isofix attachment + airbag deactivation, Front seat backrest storage nets, Front seats back width adjustment, Height adjustable rear head restraints, Individual anthracite headlining, Interior door handle illumination, Isofix on 2nd row outer seats, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, M sports front seats, electric adjust + drivers memory function, Novillo extended leather trim, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear grab handles with coathooks, Rear seat easy access, Storage compartment with cover in rear centre console, Through load system, Tilt/height adjustable front head restraints, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Velour floormats,