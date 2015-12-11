loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3

2x Car Keys, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Metallic Paintwork, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Front Centre Armrest, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Sports Seats, Rear Headrests, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Tracker Fitted, Auto Lighting, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Side Air Bags, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, Multi-Disc CD Player, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Memory Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Contr

  • Ad ID
    415283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Mileage
    7950 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2979
£49,995

North Street
Crowborough, East Sussex
United Kingdom

