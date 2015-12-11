car description

Professional Navigation, DCT 7 speed, EDC, Novillo leather, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Electric Seats, Memory Seats, Parking Sensors, Voice Input, Bluetooth, USB Audio Interface, Lights Package, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, 19'' Alloys, Full service history We are delighted to offer for sale this exceptionally low mileage BMW M3 4.0 V8 DCT Convertible finished in stunning Silverstone II metallic with Black Novillo leather upholstery. This particular M3 has a distinguished provenance and is incredibly rare having had just two lady owners from new covering just 37,000 miles and benefits from impeccable service history totalling 10 service visits including the all-important running in service. Fabulous specification fitted with many additional factory options, including: M DCT 7 speed gearbox with Drivelogic, EDC Electronic Damper Control, 19 inch M double spoke alloy wheels, large screen Professional Satellite Navigation System, fully electric Sports seats with back seat width adjustment and drivers Memory Package, voice input system, front and rear park distance control, multi stage heated seats, Lights Package, USB Audio Interface, auto lights, rain sensor, xenon headlights with daytime running lights, headlamp wash and automatic high beam control. Bluetooth telephone, M 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Power button, cruise control, two additional alarm systems .. a Clifford alarm alongside an additional Viper alarm with messaging function! DSC traction control, isofix, 2x keys and a full book pack. This particular M3 really is a lovely unmolested example and incredibly hard to find with such low mileage, low owners and impeccable service history. Viewing is without a doubt highly