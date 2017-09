car description

** £990 DEPOSIT £289 MONTHLY **, ** BUY NOW START PAYING NOVEMBER 2017 **, SMG Drivelogic II Paddle Change Transmission, Removeable Hardtop, 19'' Diamond Cut MV2 Alloy Wheels, BMW Individual Black & Silver Leather Interior, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation With TV , Harman Kardon Sound System, ** CAR JUST IN FULL SPECIFICATION TO FOLLOW **, Full BMW and BMW Specialist Service History, Finance For Example Only - Contact For Quote ** £990 DEPOSIT £289 MONTHLY ** ** ALL CARS NOW SUPPLIED WITH 12 MONTHS AA ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE COVER, 5 DAYS FREE INSURANCE (SUBJECT TO ACCEPTANCE & £12.50 ADMIN FEE), A NO QUIBBLE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY, INCLUDING FAILURES CAUSED BY WEAR AND TEAR, 12 MONTHS MOT AND A MULTI POINT PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION REPORT ** FINANCE FOR EXAMPLE - CONTACT FOR QUOTE **