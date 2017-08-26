loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3

£56,995
Variant name:Saloon ,Derivative:M3 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT [Competition Pack]

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, BMW Online services, 20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels, Adaptive M Sport suspension, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Backrest width adjustment, BMW Emergency call, BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights, BMW M Head-up Display, BMW TeleServices, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Competition package, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M Competition package, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, sDrive, Speed limit display, Sun protection glass, WiFi hotspot preparation, Extended Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    307908
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    RE17VTL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2630 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL,
United Kingdom

