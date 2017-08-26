Accessories

Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Cruise control, Door/boot open warning light, Electric Power steering with Servotronic, Enhanced bluetooth with wireless charging, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, On board diagnostics, Outside temperature display, Professional multimedia navigation system, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Tyre puncture warning system, Wifi hotspot preparation, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Adjustable intermittent wipers, Anti dazzle rear view mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Day running lights, Door mirror integrated indicators, Door sill finishers, Dynamic brake lights, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Electric heated, folding and auto dimming driver's side door mirror with memory, Exhaust tailpipes in high gloss black, Follow me home headlights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black kidney grille, High gloss black M side strakes, Individual high gloss shadow line, LED tail lights, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Rear lip spoiler, Shark fin roof aerial, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 3 rear seat head restraints, 3 spoke leather steering wheel, 4 boot load lashing points, 4 foldable grab handles - rear with clothes hook, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable lumbar support, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors + covers, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Electric front seats + driver memory, Folding front centre armrest + storage, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front interior light, Front isofix attachment + airbag deactivation, Front sliding armrest, Front/rear door armrests, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front headrests, Individual anthracite headlining, Isofix on 2nd row outer seats, Leather gear knob, Leather handbrake grip, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, M Sports seats, Multi-function controls for steering wheel, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear storage compartment in multifunction centre console with sliding cover, Storage compartment in rear doors, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Velour floormats, Extended lights package - M Series, Media pack - Professional - M3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash sensor, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dynamic brake control, Dynamic Stability Control with M Dynamic mode, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, ESP, Front and rear head airbags, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seat side impact airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Hill start assist, Rear child proof door locks, Seatbelt warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Automatic drive away locking facility, Central locking including fuel filler and boot, Electronic immobiliser, Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm, Adaptive M Sports suspension, Drive Performance Control, M differential lock, Sport exhaust system, Rear air vents in pearl chrome surround, M mobility system (flat-tyre repair system)