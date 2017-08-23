loading Loading please wait....
BMW M3

£55,990
car description

Variant name:M3 ,Derivative:M3 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s) BMW M3 M3 4dr DCT

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW Emergency call,BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > M3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    KK17ONR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Clifton Parc ,Bedford ,Caxton Road
MK41 0GL,
United Kingdom

